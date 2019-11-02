15-year-old accused of shooting 7-year-old girl to appear in court Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old charged in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating in Little Village is expected to appear in court Saturday.

Chicago police said Friday the teen was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Police sources told WGN News this is his first arrest.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Halloween Thursday near 26th Street and Lawndale Avenue while the girl was with her family.

Police said the girl, who was wearing a lady bug costume, was walking on the other side of the street when she was shot by a gunman wearing a "Jason" mask. Authorities said she was shot in the lower neck and chest area.

A witness said the girl’s father was on the sidewalk screaming for help. An employee at a nearby cellphone store told the Chicago Tribune she pulled the family inside the store and applied pressure to the child’s chest to stop the bleeding.

The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said she is in critical condition but has been stabilized.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related, and that the target was a 30-year-old man, who was also shot in the hand. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police also recovered a firearm which may be connected to the shooting. Testing on the firearm is being expedited.

The teen's name has not been released because he is a minor.

The girl's family said they were grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown by Chicagoans and those around the nation. They are requesting privacy at this time.

Residents of the neighborhood gathered Friday night to honor the child and show support for the community. Police said there has been an almost unprecedented level of cooperation from the public with this investigation. Witnesses have been reaching out by phone, online and in-person at 51st Street Station with information.

It was previously reported that the child was dressed as a bumblebee.