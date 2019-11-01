Suburban team’s placekicker one of the few female football players in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNDELEIN, Ill. — From the stands, you may never know it, but Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein has someone special on their football field.

For decades, it has been known as one of the best high schools for academics in the state, but lately, all the talk has been about what's happening on their football field.

For the last four years, Jillian Walsh has been the team's placekicker and one of the few females playing football in the state.

WGN’s Erin Ivory has the story.