Savoring Sweetness honors 20th Anniversary of Walter Payton’s passing

On November 1st, 1999 Walter Payton passed away at the age of 45. He died far too young, but Sweetness lived life to the fullest every day he was here.

To honor Payton on the 20th anniversary of his passing, listen to stories from his brother Eddie, his agent Bud Holmes, the man who sculpted his statue at Soldier Field Chad Fisher, longtime WGN photographer Ike Isaac and his son Jarrett in the final episode of Savoring Sweetness.