Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Roller coaster weather week
-
Great weather for Bears game; cold, rainy rest of week
-
Sun, wind highlight upcoming work week
-
Mild weather lasts the week but then a drop in temps
-
Rain likely and cooler weather last half of the week
-
Cloudy skies, cooler temps until mid-week
-
-
Rain expected this weekend, temps in 70s throughout week
-
Summer weather returns next week
-
Windy with storms possible mid week
-
Temp drop expected mid-week
-
Storms expected to bring in less humid weather mid-week
-
-
Colder weather moves in for the weekend
-
Rain, wind continue Tuesday; Sunshine on the horizon
-
Rainy, windy Monday on the way after nice weekend