Nick Prueher brings the Found Footage Festival to Chicago

The Found Footage Festival is a one-of-a-kind celebration of the videos that time forgot, dredged up in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America. Childhood friends Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett take audiences on a guided tour of their latest and greatest VHS finds, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in these videotaped obscurities.

The Found Footage Festival debuted its first show in New York City in 2004 and has gone on to sell out hundreds of shows each year across the U.S., Canada and the UK, including the Just For Laughs Festival, Edinburgh Fringe and Bonnaroo.

The acclaimed touring showcase of odd and hilarious found videos, is coming to Chicago to debut its new show, Volume 9. Hosts Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Found Footage Festival in a special weekend engagement at the Music Box Theatre on Friday, Nov. 1st and Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 9:30pm. Tickets to the Found Footage Festival are $15 and are available at foundfootagefest.com or at the box office.