New police chief in Michigan City following resignations, arrest of mayor’s stepson

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — There’s a new police chief in Michigan City after several days of turmoil.

Dion Campbell will now lead the department. He’s currently listed on the Michigan City website as a school resource officer.

The move comes after the former chief and two assistant chiefs resigned in a dispute over the arrest of the mayor’s stepson.

The mayor claimed the LaPorte County prosecutor and a drug task force targeted his stepson as an act of retaliation weeks before an election.

Mayor Ron Meer ordered the chief to withdraw from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force and reassign officers working in the unit.

Former Chief Mark Swistek said doing so would violate his oath to serve with honor and integrity, so he resigned.