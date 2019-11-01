× Man critically injured after falling from balcony at Chicago Theatre

CHICAGO —A man is critically injured after falling from a balcony at the Chicago Theatre.

Police said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when a 33-year-old man fell to the basement level of the theater.

The man suffered severe head trauma and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

According to the theater’s website, Greensky Bluegrass was performing Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.