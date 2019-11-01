× Lunchbreak: Cacio e Pepe

Executive Chef Eric Lees – Spiaggia & Café Spiaggia

Spiaggia & Café Spiaggia

980 N. Michigan Avenue

2nd Floor

http://www.spiaggiarestaurant.com/

Recipe:

Cacio e Pepe

¼ lb – Dried Spaghetti

1 T – Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp – Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

2 T – Grated Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

1.5 tsp – Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese

METHOD:

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boil. Cook the spaghetti in boiling water, stirring occasionally until the pasta is cooked to ‘al dente’ or tender – This should take about 7-10 min. Reserve some of the water that the noodles were cooked in and put to the side for later. Drain the spaghetti. In a large pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat, add fresh cracked black pepper and cook until fragrant (about 1 to 2 minutes). Next, add the spaghetti, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, and reserved pasta water to the pan and stir until the cheese melts. Serve on the plate and add grated Parmigiano and more fresh cracked black pepper. Enjoy!