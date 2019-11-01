Legendary Pop Star Tiffany Reflects on Past and Performs Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiffany, is a legendary pop star known for her number one hit singles I Think We're Alone Now and Could've Been. She is also known for setting a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album and has sold over 15 million copies to date.

Tiffany has gained massive popularity in a short amount of time and today her goal is to continue writing songs for herself and others. Tiffany recently released her current album, Pieces of Me and describes it as her best work ever. With great reviews from the Rolling Stones, Tiffany is committed to worldwide touring and excited to take this music to her fans everywhere. She joins us in studio for an interview with Larry and Robin, reflecting on her past and speaking about her current endeavors. Along with the interview she also does a live performance of a song off of her new album.