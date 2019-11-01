Jefferson Brethke Shares his Thoughts on “The Hustle”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jefferson Brethke, Author of the new book, "To Hell With The Hustle" provides readers with helpful ways to shift their focus from the hustle to live life filled with purpose and meaning. Jeff believes that many people are hustling themselves to their own graves and even brag about it, referencing the hashtag #TheGrind. Jeff’s main mantra is for people to stop doing and start becoming by setting up boundaries in their lives and cultivating disciplines within them through certain ideas like embracing silence, the power of saying "No", learning to rest, and why being "boring" or "ordinary" can give you true joy and peace. Jeff joins us in studio with Larry and Robin to share his thoughts on the hustle and how we should handle it.