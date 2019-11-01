× IHSA rejects CPS cross country runners’ appeal to compete

CHICAGO — Student athletes whose season has been jeopardized by the Chicago teachers’ strike have lost their appeal to compete.

Cross country runners from Chicago Public Schools asked the Illinois High School Association to allow them to run in this weekend’s state sectional meets.

They were ineligible to run in the regionals last weekend because of the strike.

The IHSA rejected the runners’ appeal Friday morning. Lawyers for the coaches and players are considering their next move.

The board did waive the eight-game minimum for football playoff qualification, meaning football teams that qualified for the playoffs will be able to take part in their first round games this weekend.

The CPS girls swimming and diving city championship begins Saturday and ends Sunday.