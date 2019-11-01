Chilly beginning to November to continue

The cold start to November continues today with the possibility for light snow showers and flurries. The normal high temperature for the first ten days of November is in the low to mid 50s. The highest temperature in the forecast for the next seven days is 46 degrees on Monday. The coldest temperatures are expected beginning Wednesday and extending into the weekend, with temperatures by the end of the work week not getting higher than the low to mid 30s. The cold weather has extended to the east and southeast. Freeze warnings and frost advisories were in effect this morning from Pennsylvania to Mississippi. The high temperature in Atlanta today will likely stay in the 50s. Sunday will be a warmer day here, but temperatures will still be well below normal with the high in the mid 40s.