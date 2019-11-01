× Chicago October crime numbers show decrease in murders and shootings

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department reports new progress in reducing serious crime.

For the year thru October, murders are down 11 percent compared to a year ago.

Overall crime was down 10 percent.

Shootings were also down 10 percent, and for the month of October, the department saw the lowest number of burglaries, car thefts and robberies in 19 years.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson is expected to hold a news conference to speak on October crime numbers at 9 a.m. Friday.