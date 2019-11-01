Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Canine Rescue

Gabrielle Zenoni, Shelter Manager

Chicago Canine Rescue – Foster and Elston in Jefferson Park

5272 N. Elston Ave.

Chicago, IL 60630

http://www.chicagocaninerescue.org

A Helping Paw Sponsorship program – A Helping Paw is a sponsorship program with Chicago Canine Rescue that allows individuals to sponsor behavioral or medical care for a long-term dog in order to help them find a forever home! Sponsors donate to cover a training program, medical treatment, or other

hurdle that is keeping a long-term dog from making it home.

https://chicagocaninerescue.org/donations/a-helping-paw-sponsor/

