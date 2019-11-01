Abnormally cool, unsettled pattern featuring ‘NW’upper flow locked in next 2 weeks; Chicago to remain on the frequently cloudy north side of the jet stream into next week; weekly Lake Michigan data puts lake 36” above the average since 1918

Posted 11:02 PM, November 1, 2019, by
