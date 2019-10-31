× WGN-TV PRESENTS “SATURDAY NIGHT WITH FRIENDS: THE ONES MORGAN LOVES” ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

CHICAGO, October 31, 2019 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV is airing a special “Saturday Night with Friends” mini-marathon – “The Ones Morgan Loves,” featuring WGN Morning News meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer’s six favorite episodes of “Friends.” The three-hour presentation filled with Morgan’s favorite moments starts at 6pm on Saturday, November 16.

Morgan will watch the episodes along with fans at home and offer her own commentary before and after each episode on the air. She will also live-tweet and interact with fans online during the episodes. “I grew up watching Friends as a kid and revisited watching it as an adult. It’s nostalgic for me! It’s definitely a funnier watch now that I am older and can relate to so much of it,” commented Morgan. “I’m excited to share the ones I have chosen and maybe compare them to some other Friends-fan favorites’ out there.”

The six episodes to air will be Season 1’s “The One with the East German Laundry Detergent,” Season 2’s “The One with the Prom Video,” Season 3’s “The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break,” Season 4’s ‘The One with the Embryos,” Season 5’s ‘The One Where Everybody Finds Out,” and Season 10’s “The One with Phoebe’s Wedding.”

WGN-TV has been airing “Friends” since 1998 and currently airs “Saturday Night with Friends” themed mini-marathons every Saturday from 6-9pm.

Meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer joined the WGN Weather Center in May 2017 as the weather anchor for WGN Morning News weekdays from 4-6 am. Before joining WGN-TV, Kolkmeyer spent three years as a meteorologist and news anchor for WREX-TV Rockford. She previously worked at KQDS-TV in Duluth as a meteorologist and reporter.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Media Group’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Nexstar Media Group station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com