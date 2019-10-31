UPS to hire thousands of seasonal workers in Chicago

CHICAGO — UPS is launching a big campaign to get more holiday help called “UPS Brown Friday.”
UPS plans on hiring nearly 50,000 new seasonal employees across the country Friday, with more than 4,000 positions in Chicago, including driver helpers, package handlers and drivers.
Local “UPS Brown Friday” hiring fairs will be happening at the following local locations on Friday, Nov. 1:
- 7811 Willow Springs Road, Hodgkins, IL 60525 (6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
- 2050 North Hicks Road, Palatine, IL 60074 (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- 2301 Rose Street, Franklin Park, IL 60131 (6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- 6700 W 73rd Street, Bedford Park, IL, 60638 (6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- 2525 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062 (7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
- 101-102 S. Lombard Road, Addison, IL 60101 (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Prairie State College, 202 S Halsted Street, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m)
Those who are unable to attend a hiring fair can still apply online here.