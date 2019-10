Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Cridland is a British singer and songwriter. He has recorded 130 songs and is releasing one single, music video, and podcast per week indefinitely and has just started a tour of 48 U.S. states.

Tom is on a mission to become the biggest pop star in the world Tom credits songwriting with saving his life. He writes all his own songs, which fuse together the genres of pop, rock, soul, disco, R&B, hip hop, jazz and country.

For more information, visit http://tomcridland.com