Thief stealing running, parked cars

Posted 12:35 PM, October 31, 2019, by and

CHICAGO–Thieves have been eyeing easy targets on the Near North Side, stealing cars from people who left the keys inside and the engine running.

Chicago Police say it’s happened at least four times since Oct. 16.

Investigators say the auto thief strikes when the victim parks a car and runs into a store or restaurant.

They have a general description of one suspect but no one is in custody.

Here’s a list of the incident times and locations:
• 500 block of North State St. on October 16, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.
• 600 block of North Wabash Ave. on October 25, 2019 at 10:30 p.m.
• 400 block of North State St. on October 26, 2019 at 5:30 a.m.
• 800 block of North La Salle Dr. on October 29, 2019 at 10:45 p.m.

 

