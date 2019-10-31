Temps crashed over the fresh snowpack overnight to coldest levels in 7 months; Halloween snowstorm a record-breaker here—3.4″ O’Hare; up to 7″ northwest of the city; below normal temperatures locked in next 2 weeks

Posted 11:27 PM, October 31, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.