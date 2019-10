The snow is moving out of the area – and the cold is next.

Wednesday and Thursday’s snowfall now makes this the second snowiest October since 1885. 4.6 inches fell – which is three times the total snowfall for all of last December!

Frigid windchills will greet you as you head out the front door Friday morning.

While temperatures won’t be quite as frigid this weekend, they will remain well below normal for early November.

