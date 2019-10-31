× Shortest time span between seasonal snows

Dear Tom,

What is the shortest time frame between the last winter season measurable snowfall and the new snow season first snowfall?

Tom Barton, Maple Park; Gary Alperin

Dear Tom and Gary,

This year the last measurable snow in spring was 2.5 inches on April 27 and the first fall snow was 1.2 inches on Oct. 30, giving the city a 185-day snow-free period. The city’s shortest snow-free period was 164 days in 1989 between a 0.5-inch snowfall on May 6 and 0.7 inches of snow on Oct. 18. The runner-up shortest seasons were both 173 days — May 10 to Oct. 29, 1923, and May 9 to Oct. 28, 1954. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski informs us that the city’s latest on-record measurable spring snow was 0.2 inches on May 11, 1966, and the earliest in the fall was 0.3 inches on Oct. 12, 2006.