Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks after person struck

Posted 4:57 PM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:04PM, October 31, 2019

CHICAGO — CTA Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated lines Thursday afternoon after a train struck a person.

According to the CTA, subway trains were rerouted to elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due a medical emergency on the tracks near the Harrison stop around 4:30 p.m.

After stopping at Fullerton, all trains headed toward 95th Street will make the following elevated station stops:

  • Armitage
  • Sedgwick
  • Chicago
  • Merchandise Mart
  • Clark/Lake
  • State/Lake
  • Washington/Wabash
  • Adams/Wabash
  • Roosevelt

Trains headed to Howard will make the same stops in the opposite order after the Cermak-Chinatown stop.

CTA said they are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

