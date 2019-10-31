× Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks after person struck

CHICAGO — CTA Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated lines Thursday afternoon after a train struck a person.

According to the CTA, subway trains were rerouted to elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due a medical emergency on the tracks near the Harrison stop around 4:30 p.m.

After stopping at Fullerton, all trains headed toward 95th Street will make the following elevated station stops:

Armitage

Sedgwick

Chicago

Merchandise Mart

Clark/Lake

State/Lake

Washington/Wabash

Adams/Wabash

Roosevelt

Trains headed to Howard will make the same stops in the opposite order after the Cermak-Chinatown stop.

CTA said they are working to restore service as quickly as possible.