Rachael Ray discusses new cookbook, ‘Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life’

Rachael Ray opens up about the most memorable moments of her life in this candid memoir-inspired cookbook featuring 25 personal essays and 125 all-new recipes. From sharing sardine sandwiches with her grandpa Emmanuel to enjoying Sicilian classics with her mother Elsa and cooking brown-butter balsamic ravioli with her husband John, Rachael has learned that good meals are as much about stories, life lessons, and beautiful moments as they are about ingredients, flavor and preparation.

Rachael shares the memories that made her laugh out loud, or sometimes made her teary. Thoughtful and personal essays include anecdotes of everything from Italian road trips with her mother and wardrobe malfunctions at the Tribeca Film Festival to dinner parties with Tony Bennett.

Her show is in its 14th season, and recently won a 2018-2019 daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show. Throughout Season 14, Rachael is celebrating inspiring stories from around the country in a feature called “Today’s Hero,” and in a recurring segment called “Food for Thought,” Rachael and her foodie friends share their perspective on the latest food-related trends and topics.

