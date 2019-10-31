× Lunchbreak: Chicken Piadina

Chef Jimmy Bannos Jr.

The Purple Pig Salumeria

Time Out Market Chicago (opening later in 2019)

916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

(312) 637-3882

https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/

Recipe:

Chicken Piadina

Chicken:

2 Chicken Breasts

1 Boneless Chicken Thigh

For the Brine:

2 Cups Salt

1 Cup Sugar

1 Gal (4 qt) water

Black Pepper, White Pepper, Dried Oregano, Paprika – amounts to your liking

Brine Chicken Breast and Boneless Thigh for 12hrs (in refrigerator) then rinse well and season with black pepper, white pepper and dried oregano on sheet tray. Steam in oven at 200F until internal temperature is 165F approx. 30min. Lay chicken in the fridge to cool then cut into even 1inch pieces.

Caesar Dressing:

3 Salt Canned Anchovies, Rinsed

1 Whole Egg

1 Egg Yolk

⅔ Cup Grated Parmesan

1 Tbs Grained Mustard

3 Cups Canola Oil

2Tbs Lemon Juice Salt

Pepper

Using food Processor Blend Egg, Yolks, add rinsed anchovies, and parm, slowly pour in oil and lemon juice as it will thicken up. Take out and fold in mustard, season with salt and pepper. Store in fridge up to 1 week.

Piadina:

1 Cup Bread Flour

1 Cup 00 Caputo Flour

1 Tb Baking Soda

6 Tbs Whole Milk

1.5 Tsp Salt

1/8 Cup Olive Oil

Place flour and salt in bowl of kitchen mixer. Mix olive oil, milk and yeast in a container. On medium speed with a dough hook attached, slowly pour the Oil Milk mixture in, knead well for approx 5-7 min. Take dough out and rest it for 30 min. Separate into 6 even pieces and roll each one out to 8inch diameter and 2mm thick. Cook these gently on a cast iron pan over medium heat. 2-3 min each side until lightly golden but still pliable.

In a medium bowl add fresh cleaned mustard greens and romaine about 1/2cup each, 1 TBS of Caesar dressing, ½ cup diced cooked chicken. Toss well then lay inside the hot piadina and ready to serve!