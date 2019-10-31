× Kirby Dach and Adam Boqvist will get their chance to shine immediately for the Blackhawks

LOS ANGELES – If you were hoping the Blackhawks would continue a youth movement in the 2019-2020 season, you’re in luck.

Not even a month into the season, and they’re committing to two of the biggest prospects in their organization.

Jeremy Colliton confirms Kirby Dach will remain with the #Blackhawks for the foreseeable future. #DachSzn pic.twitter.com/boyOaCHtDH — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 30, 2019

On Wednesday, the Blackhawks announced that center Kirby Dach will not return to his junior league team in Saskatoon and will remain with the Blackhawks for the “forseeable future.” This comes three games before the third overall pick in this year’s draft would have had his entry level contract kick in, so it’s likely that Dach remains with the team the majority of this season.

Dach has played in six games so far with the Blackhawks, registering a goal and assists since his call-up on October 20th.

But he won’t be along when it comes to young players making their way to the NHL club.

ROSTER MOVE: Defenseman Adam Boqvist has been recalled from the @goicehogs. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/J8jolNGd80 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 31, 2019

Defenseman Adam Boqvist, who was the eighth-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, was called up from Rockford to join the Blackhawks as they continue a west coast swing Saturday in Los Angeles against the Kings. After spending the 2018-2019 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, Boqvist played six games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs in October.

Hours before his official call-up, Boqvist got his first North American goal against San Antonio in a IceHogs victory on Wednesday night.

The 19-year old from Sweden will likely find a spot in the Blackhawks’ defense quickly, especially after a disappointing effort against the Predators on Tuesday when they allowed 51 shots on goal. Plus veteran defenseman Brent Seabrook remains in a bit of limbo in the lineup after he was a healthy scratch the last two contests after only having one in his previous 14 seasons with the team.

Perhaps the younger players can breathe some energy into a team that’s struggled during the first month of the season as the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-2 to start the season. At the very least, these prospects will get the chance to grow at the NHL level as they try to get their team back on track after a rough October.