Halloween trick-or-treating postponed for several Chicago-area communities

CHICAGO — Snow across Chicagoland is forcing some communities to postpone Halloween trick-or-treating.
Winter Weather advisories have been issued until early Thursday evening for several counties across the Chicago area.
The following communities have rescheduled trick-or-treating:
Beecher:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-6 p.m.
Oakwood Hills:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 12-4 p.m.
Marengo:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-7 p.m.
Ringwood:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-7 p.m.
Johnsburg:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-7 p.m.
Shorewood:
Friday, Nov. 1 from 4-7 p.m.
Vernon Hills:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-5 p.m.
Westmont:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-6 p.m.
Winnetka:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-5 p.m.
Should other cities and suburbs reschedule trick-or-treating? Take our poll below: