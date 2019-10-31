Halloween trick-or-treating postponed for several Chicago-area communities

October 31, 2019

CHICAGO — Snow across Chicagoland is forcing some communities to postpone Halloween trick-or-treating.

Winter Weather advisories have been issued until early Thursday evening for several counties across the Chicago area.

The following communities have rescheduled trick-or-treating:

Beecher:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-6 p.m.

Oakwood Hills:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 12-4 p.m.

Marengo:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-7 p.m.

Ringwood:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-7 p.m.

Johnsburg:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-7 p.m.

Shorewood:
Friday, Nov. 1 from 4-7 p.m.

Vernon Hills:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-5 p.m.

Westmont:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-6 p.m.

Winnetka:
Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-5 p.m.

Should other cities and suburbs reschedule trick-or-treating? Take our poll below:

