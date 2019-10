Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To celebrate the "spooky" season, David "The Rock" Nelson stops by once again to terrify students with his 23rd annual Halloween B-movie, "Miss Frankenstein".

Nelson is known for his homemade monster films, such as "Horny Toad Monster" and "The Devil Ant," which he's been making for over 25 years.

This is David "The Rock" Nelson's 23rd annual Halloween appearance on WGN Morning News, this time discussing his love for fitness and his dislike of special effects.