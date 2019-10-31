× CPS cross country runners to appeal ruling that prevents them from competing for state

CHICAGO — Lawyers representing a group of Chicago Public Schools cross country athletes announced plans to submitted an appeal in hopes of competing in a sectional meet this weekend.

Last week, athletes from Jones College Prep filed a lawsuit seeking to lift an Illinois High School Association prohibition on their participation in sectional competition before the state finals. A Cook County judge ruled the runners, who were idled by the teachers’ strike, would not be able to participate.

Now that the strike is over, the athletes are hopeful they can take part in a meet Saturday that would qualify them for the state finals scheduled for Nov. 9.

The appeal to the Illinois High School Association board of directors will be heard via conference call Friday morning.