Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith reflect on Walter Payton’s legacy

Listen to this episode of Savoring Sweetness: The Walter Payton Podcast in the player above.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Only a handful of names are synonymous with the NFL’s all-time rushing record. Walter Payton claimed the title from Jim Brown in 1984. Barry Sanders retired 1,458 yards short of Payton’s mark in 1999, and Emmitt Smith rushed to the top of the list, where he still stands, in 2002.

They never all played at the same time and their styles may have been different, but the Hall of Famers helped pace each other into the history books, raising the bar from one generation to the next.

Jarrett Payton goes one on one with two of the greatest running backs to ever play the game in this week’s episode of Savoring Sweetness: The Walter Payton Podcast.