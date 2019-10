CHICAGO — A puppy was stolen from a South Loop PetSmart Wednesday afternoon.

A female Australian Shepard/hound mix was stolen from the Anti-Cruelty Society’s Everyday Adoption Center in the South Loop PetSmart at 1101 S. Canal St.

The puppy is microchipped and is 2 months old and weighs 7 pounds. Her name is Smarties, but does not know her name yet.

Anyone who sees Smarties is asked to call 312-644-8338 and press 0.

No further information was provided.