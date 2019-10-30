Winter Weather Advisory issued for overnight into Thursday

Posted 2:43 PM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:48PM, October 30, 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Wednesday night and Halloween for several Illinois counties.

Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb will be under the advisory starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and last through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Lake, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties are under the advisory beginning at midnight and last through 6 p.m. Thursday.

DuPage and Cook counties will be under the advisory starting at 3 a.m. Thursday and lasting until 6 p.m.
Snow is expected Thursday with 2 inches to 6 inches possible, depending on location. Wind gusts up to 30-35 mph are possible.

Slippery road conditions are possible and are likely to impact the Thursday morning commute.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather

