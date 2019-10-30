× Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow tonight into Thursday across a good portion of the Chicago area – Lakeshore Flood Advisory Thursday

As the center of low pressure moves northeast through Ohio, rain will change over to snow from west to east across the Chicago area tonight into Thursday morning – with snowfall gradually ending from the west Thursday. The counties in the Chicago area under a Winter Weather Advisory are depicted in purple on the headlined map.

A Winter Weather Advisory for 4 to 6-inches of snow will be in effect for our counties to the far northwest – Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties from 7PM tonight until 4PM CDT Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4-inches of snow will be in effect for the band of counties extending from Lake County through Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, Grundy, and Livingston Counties from Midnight tonight until 6PM CDT Thursday.

Finally a Winter Weather Advisory calling for 1 to 4-inches of snow is in effect for Cook and DuPage Counties from 3AM until 6PM CDT Thursday. Two to 4-inches may occur in DuPage and northwestern Cook Counties with snowfall tailing-off to an inch or less downtown and southern Cook County.

This will be a heavy wet snow, complicated somewhat by northeast winds gusting over 30 miles per hour. Roads will likely become slushy and slick with dangerous driving conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

The strong winds will build waves on Lake Michigan with 6 to 10-waves expected to cause flooding in low-lying areas along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline where a Lakeshore Flood Advisory will be in effect from 10AM Thursday until just after midnight Thursday night.