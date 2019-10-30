× When was the last time we have had measurable snow for Halloween?

Dear Tom,

When was the last time we have had measurable snow for Halloween?

Steven Lifka, Brookfield

Dear Steven,

Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the archives for snow on Halloween dating back to 1884 and found that it has only snowed seven times on the holiday. Wachowski noted that six of the snows were traces, the lone exception 0.1 inches in 2014, the city’s only measurable snowfall on Oct. 31. In 1994, Halloween was wet and stormy with an all-day record rainfall of 2.26 inches, and while no snow fell in the city, a changeover to heavy, wet snow did whiten suburban landscapes between 9 p.m. and midnight. Several readers remembered trick-or-treating in an accumulating snowfall in 1954, but, that year, Halloween fell on a Sunday and many municipalities scheduled trick-or-treating for Nov. 1, when up to 2 inches of snow fell across the area.