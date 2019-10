Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is around the corner and mysterious ghouls and goblins lurk in the Windy City's nooks and crannies.

Who better to solve these mysteries than the Scooby Gang.

Of course, the greatest detectives need their rest as well. So, Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby took a break from solving these mysteries and faced off against the channel 9 team to see who best knew their Halloween facts.