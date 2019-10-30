Style Files: Turn your LBD into a holiday outfit

Posted 11:29 AM, October 30, 2019, by

Suze Solari, Personal Stylist + owner of The Style Lab with Suze

https://www.suzesolaristyle.com/

Event:

Suze’s Style Salon – winter event

2459 W. Augusta Blvd., Chicago

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.  free event, must pre-register

https://claymore.kartra.com/page/opensalon

https://urban-rebel.business.site/

Tips:

Focus on using what you already have: its sustainable, and a better use of your resources.

LBD + fresh accessories

LBD + sequins and statement jewelry

LBD + colorful leather or faux fur

LBD + kimono

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.