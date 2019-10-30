Storm to produce the biggest Halloween snow in the city proper since records began in 1885; shoreline rain to switch to wet, wind- driven snow in the city while full day of snow on tap in the suburbs; warmth off the lake to cut into NW Indiana totals; lakeshore flooding a threat
-
All eyes on Halloween autumn storm potential; NE winds strengthen with system’s approach Wednesday & Wed night; its rains to sweep in overnight first transitioning to wet snow well away from the lake then in the city by/during Thursday afternoon; lakeshore to take a pounding from its waves”
Active pattern continues—the second of two disturbances reintroduces rain and to the west & north some possible wet snow Tues night into Wed; more potent Halloween storm with gusty winds, rain & possible wet snow comes next
