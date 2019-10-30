Storm to produce the biggest Halloween snow in the city proper since records began in 1885; shoreline rain to switch to wet, wind- driven snow in the city while full day of snow on tap in the suburbs; warmth off the lake to cut into NW Indiana totals; lakeshore flooding a threat

Posted 11:30 PM, October 30, 2019, by
