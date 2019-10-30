Snow falling across Chicago area creating slick and slow morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Snow is falling heavily in some areas across the Chicago area, creating a slick and slow morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. Wednesday for several Illinois counties.

LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties are included in the advisory, including the cities of Ottawa, Streator, Peru, La Salle, Mendota, Marseilles, Oswego, Boulder Hill, Yorkville, Plano, Morris, Coal City, Minooka, Pontiac, Dwight, and Fairbury.

Some areas will see 2 to 4 inches of snowfall by late morning, before temperatures "warm" enough to turn all snow over to a cold rain. Mainly rain showers for Kankakee County and Northwest Indiana. Lighter snow far north.

Expect much of this to melt by Wednesday afternoon as we see temperatures near 40 degrees and cold rain (scattered showers) through the daytime.

A moderate to heavy mix of snow is accumulating on area roadways causing slippery and dangerous conditions. Allow extra travel time and use caution.

SLICK CONDITIONS: State trooper fishtails early this morning on SB I-294 near I-55. pic.twitter.com/V2enODhGIs — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 30, 2019

A number of accidents have already been reported across the area.

I-80 is getting messy between Seneca and Mokena. Here are all the crashes we're seeing in that stretch: EB at the Seneca Interchange

EB at Minooka Interchange; WB crash at the same spot

EB at Briggs

EB at US-30

WB at LaGrange Rd — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 30, 2019

Illinois Department of Transportation said it is sending out 1/4 of its trucks from each of its 23 yards to salt the area.

The south end of the Tri-State (near 95th St) v. the north end of the Tri-State (near the Waukegan Toll) pic.twitter.com/YzQ1Z9Z4py — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 30, 2019

Here's a look at the conditions on 355 near I-55: https://t.co/P5Iz4csuZ3 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 30, 2019

Snow at a number of inland locations into morning and rain in areas closest to the lake. Precipitation winds down and continues as sporadic light rain or sprinkles the remainder of the day. Gradually strengthening winds amid unseasonably cool temps with a November level chill. High 40—17-degrees below normal.

