× Snow Advisory for 1 to 4-inches of snow in effect until 10AM CDT

Snow continues to fall across a good portion of the Chicago area this Wednesday morning with a Winter Weather Advisory calling for 1 to 4-inches of total snow accumulation across DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kane and Cook Counties. The Advisory is expected to end at 10AM when snow should begin to turn over to rain or drizzle and accumulated snow will melt.

Most of the snow is accumulating on grassy areas, but where heaviest snow of 3 and 4-inches has occurred, streets could be slushy and slick.

Some snowfall reports…

Location/snowfall (inches)

Lisle….2.7

Plainfield….2.7

Downers Grove….3.4

Peru….2.5

Aurora….2.6

Somonauk…1.7

St. Charles….0.6

Carol Stream….1.0

Naperville….2.0

Batavia…1.0

Elmhurst….1.5

Palos Park…1.8

Wheaton…1,5

Montgomery…2.0

LaSalle…2.4

Ottawa…2.3

New Lenox…0.8

Lockport…0.7

Bolingbrook…2.0

Geneva…0.8

Snowfall Map of hardest hit area… (Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network)