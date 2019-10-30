Police searching for 2 young boys taken by sex offender father in California

LAS CRUCES, Ca. — Police in California are asking for the public’s help to locate two young brothers who were taken by their father, a non-registered sex offender.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom. Police said the warrant charges Clarence with failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement.

Maverick Ransom, 3, and Orion Ransom, 4, were last seen Oct. 8 with their father, Clarence, when he picked them up from a Las Cruces daycare center.

Las Cruces police believe Clarence may have traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, that same day and returned to the United States the following day. It’s unknown at this time if he took his two sons with him, but their whereabouts are unknown.

Clarence is a non-registered sex offender and goes by the name Michael Ransom. Police describe him as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and 195 pounds. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags.

Police said Maverick and Orion are both about 3-feet-6-inches tall and approximately 30 pounds.

Clarence and his estranged wife share custody of the boys.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maverick and Orion Ransom, or Clarence Michael Ransom, is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

People outside of Las Cruces with information on their whereabouts can also contact their local police department or simply dial 911.