Police: Park City man arrested after woman dies of fentanyl overdose

Posted 2:22 PM, October 30, 2019, by

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A 41-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into the fatal drug overdose of a woman.

Earl Epps, 41, of Park City, is accused of providing a combination of heroin and fentanyl to Tara Garcia, 47, of Lake Villa.

On the evening of Oct. 4, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 37000 block of Route 83 in unincorporated Lake Villa for an opioid overdose.

Police found Garcia overdosing and transported her to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she later died.

Police said after a thorough investigation, they believe Garcia purchased what she thought was heroin from Epps. Evidence reportedly recovered at the scene showed she purchased a substance containing a combination of fentanyl and heroin.

Epps was arrested and charged with drug induced homicide, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and witness intimidation.

He remains held at Lake County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. Epps’ next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4.

