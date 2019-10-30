× Man charged in weekend crash that killed IDOT contractor in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man faces felony charges in a weekend crash that killed a state highway contractor who was working on roadway landscaping.

Munkhbat Munkh Erdene, 30, of Rolling Meadows was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence in Sunday’s crash that killed 67-year-old Roberto Orozco.

Mount Prospect police said Erdene was driving a minivan that ran over highway cones and struck Orozco and another worker, who was hospitalized for treatment.

Police said Orozco was part of a crew contracted by the Illinois Department of Transportation for landscaping work along the roadway.

Erdene’s bond was set at $75,000 and he’s scheduled for a Nov. 21 court appearance.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Erdene has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.