Jonathon Dues discusses the Swish House on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - One benefit of having unique guests on Sports Feed is learning about new ventures from former athletes.

Jonathan Dues is one of them, and on Wednesday's show he got to talk about Swish House in Chicago. It's three gyms throughout the city that focuses their workouts around the game of basketball - a sport that Dues played in college.

He talked about the workout program and his inspiration for starting it on the show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman while also giving his thoughts on the Bulls as they start their third season of rebuilding.

You can watch Jonathan's segments in the video above or below. To learn more about the Swish House, click here.