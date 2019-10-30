Illinois school report cards are out — how to look up your child’s school

CHICAGO —Most of the schools in Illinois are getting passing grades, according to the state’s annual school report cards released Wednesday.

The system takes a comprehensive look at all Illinois schools in a variety of areas including academic and test performance, teacher retention, and new this year — how much each school spends on each student, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Look up your child’s school here.

According to the new results, about 75 percent of Illinois schools are rated “commendable.”