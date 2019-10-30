× OPRF High School teacher fired over inappropriate relationship with student

OAK PARK, Ill. — A suburban school board fired a teacher for engaging in an “inappropriate” relationship and contact with students.

The teacher had tenure at Oak Park and River Forest High School. He was dismissed with an unanimous vote during a meeting on Oct. 24.

The fired teacher was not identified or charged with a crime.

“On Oct. 24, 2019, the District 200 board of education approved a resolution to dismiss [a] tenured faculty member…based on an inappropriate relationship and conduct with district students,” district spokeswoman Karin Sullivan said.