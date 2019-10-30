Des Plaines woman, 56, dies after truck hits her

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A 56-year-old Des Plaines woman died after being hit by a truck Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. at 200 E. Touhy Avenue, which is near LSG Sky Chefs, an airline catering company, where the woman worked.

Police said the women had just gotten off work when she started to cross Touhy and was hit by a 2006 Mack truck

There are no crosswalks in the area and artificial lighting is poor, according to police.

Paramedics tried to save the woman, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 39-year-old truck driver was released without charges pending further investigation. He remained on the scene until police arrived, along with three witnesses, police said.