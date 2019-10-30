CPS students miss school again as teachers strike drags into 10th day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students are out of class for a tenth day as contract talks between striking teachers and city officials fail again.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered a new deal to end the strike, but it's unclear if Chicago Teachers Union leaders are willing to consider it.

On Tuesday, the mayor released a draft of the latest offer to the union, which includes:

16% pay raise over five years, which CPS says would raise the average teacher's salary to almost $100,000 a year

Commitment to putting a nurse and a social worker in every school

$35 million to reducing class sizes, which is $10 million more than the last offer.

However, the CTU said it's looking for an agreement on a wide range of issues including that Lightfoot support state legislation to elect rather than appoint the district's school board.

"Are we really keeping our kids out of class unless I agree to support the CTU's full political agenda wholesale?" Lightfoot said at a news conference Tuesday. "If the CTU wants a deal, there's a deal to be had right now on the table."

If an agreement is reached, union leaders said they are ready to vote on ending the strike as early as Wednesday afternoon.

The union is holding a rally at noon near Roosevelt and Clark, which is near "The 78” development subsidized by $700 million of TIF funds. CTU argues this mega-project is an example of where