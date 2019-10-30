× CPS football teams allowed to practice Wednesday as playoffs loom

CHICAGO — Canceled classes have been a huge blow for football players at many CPS schools.

However on Wednesday, CPS reportedly allowed the 19 teams that have qualified for the playoffs to practice.

According to Illinois High School Association rules, a team made idle by a strike which lasts more than one week must practice for three days before it can compete.

“Chicago Public Schools football teams may not compete in their IHSA Football Playoff games scheduled for Saturday, November 2 unless the strike is settled. An exact timeline for determining the forfeit deadline will be announced later this week,” the IHSA said in a statement.

For some, scholarships are on the line.

It’s an issue CTU vice-president Stacy Davis Gates brought up very passionately last week.

“Look, no one remembers the math test, but everyone remembers the big game,” she said.

Or, in the case of this season, there’s a chance they’ll never play in the big game.

Dante Culbreath is the coach for Simeon Career Academy High School’s football team.

“It’s disheartening,” he said. “It’s very emotional to see these young men out here competing and don’t have the opportunity to finish this.”

He says he tells his players, “You don’t get do-overs in your senior year.”

Simeon is scheduled to play Lakes High School from Lake Villa at home on Nov. 2.