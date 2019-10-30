× CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson addresses report that examined homicide investigation process

CHICAGO — Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson addressed a report on Wednesday that examined how the CPD investigates homicides.

Two independent organizations, the Police Executive Research Forum and the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance, conducted the study.

They looked examined the Chicago Police Department’s homicide investigation process in Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2019. The CPD reached out to the authors in an effort to provide a road map for improving the detective division. The CPD has about 1,200 detectives.

Supt. Johnson said the CPD has already begun making many of the changes suggested in the report, such as giving all detectives department-issued cell phones, and encouraging them to share their numbers with witnesses and victims families.