Concealed carry gun owner removed from Elmhurst College campus

ELMHURST, Ill. — A man with a gun was stopped on the campus of Elmhurst College.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Elmhurst police said the man had a concealed carry license, and he was removed from the school’s “weapon free zone” without incident.

An alert was sent through the campus, but it was canceled just minutes later.

The incident appears unrelated to the cancellation of classes for two days over some threatening graffiti.

Classes at Elmhurst College are resuming Wednesday.

